Utah’s economy is booming, but not everyone benefits equally

Women in Utah earn just 70 cents on the dollar compared to men.

An underutilized opportunity for women to earn the same salary as men is in the trades, jobs like construction, electricians, plumbers, welders and HVAC technicians. In these jobs pay scale is set by training and experience levels.

Women can get started in these careers through apprenticeships, in which they can get training and education, while earning a paycheck at the same time.

As each level of education or training is completed, scheduled raises kick into place.

There is a Women in Trades Conference coming up on Monday, April 15 for women to learn and explore opportunities for a great new career. The event is free, put you must register at UtahWomenInTrades.org. The all-day conference includes breakfast and lunch, speakers and hands-on building workshops. It's being held at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City.