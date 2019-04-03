Take a hike! Spring is a good time to experience Utah’s beauty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter in Utah is awesome! But with the snow season coming to an end some people are itching to get outside and explore.

Kathy Donnell from Wasatch Mountain State Park joined us with some great information on spring hiking.

Hiking is a great way to experience all of Utah's beauty, but Kathy says it's important to keep in mind trail conditions at this time of year.

Trails above 6000 ft. on the north, east and west sides are still snowy. Trails on the south side will be muddy. Kathy says, "Think before you sink!".

Some of the first hiking trails to dry out will be Dutch Hollow and Spring Pond.

There are some trail opportunities you're invited to attend.

On April 20, Utah State Parks will be putting out Trail Pods. On April 27 they will be having dirt crew training and on the second Saturday of every month they'll be hosting trail work days. (The only exception is June when they participate in National Trails Day on June 1).

For more information please visit stateparks.utah.gov.