Shelter rabbits need homes, even in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of Utah says April is a good time to adopt a rabbit, if people are interested in owning one as a pet. They want to educate people about rabbits and adoptions, and not deter would-be bunny owners.

"There is a myth that black cats can`t be adopted during October because of Halloween, and it has put black cats at risk by keeping them in shelters longer than necessary," said Deann Shepherd, HSU representative. "HSU does not believe in holding a rabbit back from finding a loving home because of a holiday. If someone is thinking about getting a pet rabbit, we`d prefer to educate them and have them adopt a rabbit from us instead of buying one and not understanding how to care for it properly."

But HSU does warn against buying a bunny on impulse to put in an Easter basket. Unless a family is willing to adopt and care for a new pet rabbit, they should consider an alternative for an Easter basket.

Rabbits are affectionate, intelligent, quiet companions that can make a good house pet for the right person. They can live 8-12 years with proper care and diet. They may be trained to use a litter box and respond to clicker training. They do have teeth and nails that grow continually and may require trimming. Rooms need to be bunny-proofed before a rabbit should be allowed to run around out of a cage - rabbits can chew on items in the house like electrical cords and wood.

Bunnies need regular affection and attention from their owners, but they can be timid and they may not like to be held.

You can see bunnies for adoption at 4242 South 300 West, Murray Utah, online at utahhumane.org or on social media @HumaneSociety of Utah @UtahHumane.