Scammers targeting baby boomers with ‘fright mail’

Posted 5:32 pm, April 3, 2019, by

Most American adults see their fair share of junk mail, and sometimes it's designed to scare you into falling for a scam. FOX 13's Dave Nemeth reports.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.