Woman critically injured after being hit by two cars in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY -- A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

Police at the scene said the woman was hit by two cars as she crossed Redwood Road at South Temple. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 6:15 a.m.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital. She is listed in critical condition, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Utah Department of Transportation stated via Twitter that northbound lanes of Redwood Road were closed in the vicinity, but as of about 8 a.m. that closure had been lifted.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.