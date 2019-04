Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- An NFL player turned opera singer will perform in Salt Lake City to raise money for a non-profit organization that focuses on early education.

Ta'u Pupu'a played in the NFL and is also a Juilliard Alumnus and New York City Opera Star.

Pupu'a will entertain at a fundraising gala for the Guadalupe School. The "Destinations" Gala will be held Friday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Rose Wagner Theater. Visit the school's website for more details.