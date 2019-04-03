Man arrested in fatal South Salt Lake hit-and-run

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A South Salt Lake man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Ryan Conrad Kidrick, 41, was arrested after a witness to the auto-pedestrian crash identified him in a photo lineup.

The accident occurred near 3300 South Main Street at approximately 11:51 p.m. on March 9.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, two men were crossing the street during a green crosswalk light, but the light turned red while they were in the intersection.

Police said the victims were struck by a dark Chevy Trailblazer while they were in the crosswalk.

Kidrick was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30. He faces felony charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving a death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving a serious injury.

The case will be screened by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

