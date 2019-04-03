How do you #Do Your Blue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's an effort going on to streak Utah blue, and increase autism awareness.

Dr. Julia Hood, Chief Clinical Officer at Valley Behavior Health, joined us with more on the Pingree Autism Foundation 'Do Your Blue' campaign.

Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.

In 2018 the Centers For Disease Control determined that approximately 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with ASD. 1 in 37 boys and 1 in 151 girls. Early intervention affords the best opportunity to support healthy development and deliver benefits across the lifespan.

That's where the Pingree Autism Foundation 'Do Your Blue' campaign comes in, to increase autism awareness. The Pingree Center is asking Utahns to hare how they Do Your Blue on Facebook and Instagram by tagging @PingreeCenter and has tagging #Do Your Blue #Autism Awareness.

You can also show your support by visiting one of these sweet treat vendors: Swig, Dough Co., and Darla's Donuts for the month of April. You can also purchase a blue hair extension at the following participating salons:

-Amber Rene Salon and Spa

-Evans Hairstyling College

-Forte Studio Salons

-Got Beauty

-Onyx Salon

-Pure Beauty Salon

-Remedies Salon

-Taylor Andrews Academy

T-shirts, water bottles and other fun swag are also available for purchase at the Pingree Center.

For more information please visit: carmenbpingree.com.