Gas leak prompts evacuations near 3900 South and Highland Drive

Update: 3900 South is closed in both directions between Highland Drive and Honeycut Road; Highland Drive is closed southbound and one northbound lane is open at 3900 South.

Original story continues below.

MILLCREEK, Utah – United Fire hazmat crews have been dispatched to a full rupture of a 4-inch commercial natural gas line on 2000 East near Highland Drive.

Traffic will be shut down on westbound 3900 South from 2000 East to Highland Drive and officials are working to evacuate the area.

The line in the middle of the road was cut by contractors working in the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.