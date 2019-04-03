Driver arrested in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is recovering from critical, but non-life-threatening injuries, after he was hit by a car while standing in the street near 100 South and Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

The driver involved left the scene.

In a tweet sent late Wednesday night, Salt Lake City police said they arrested 49-year-old Todd Smith for hit and run and driving under the influence.

Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department believe Shelton was speeding away from an earlier altercation at another location when the crash occurred.

“The individual left that scene at a high rate of speed at that point and somehow ended up here,” said Det. Michael Ruff of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the victim was standing outside of the crosswalk when he was hit.

Police believe this incident is an example of the dangers pedestrians face on a daily basis.

“Always be aware of your surroundings,” Ruff said. “Just because you’re in a crosswalk doesn’t mean a vehicle is going to stop for you.”