Utah man charged with attempted murder after family helped him keep wife captive for days, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah- A man is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault in a domestic violence case where police say the man and his family worked together to hold his wife against her will.

According to charges filed April 1, Feroz Sediqi allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his wife and violated an existing pre-trial protective order issued out of Washington State.

The documents state the woman told police her husband lost his temper, so she told him she was leaving. He prevented her from leaving and ultimately strangled her into unconsciousness.

He also told the woman her death would be the only thing that would allow her to leave him. He then told her he planned to kill himself as she watched before strangling her into unconsciousness yet again, the documents state.

As the man began self-harming, his parents entered the room and gave him medical assistance. The parents also told the victim not to leave and Sediqi took away her phone and keys to keep her captive.

“The defendant had his family watch her when he went to work to make sure she didn’t leave,” charging documents state.

The woman managed to escape on the sixth day of her ordeal when the family left her alone.

Police said the woman had “severe petchia” in her eyes from being strangled. A petchia is a small red or purple spot caused by bleeding that occurs beneath the skin.

Detectives learned there is an active pre-trial protective order out of Washington that prohibits the defendant from making contact with the victim. That order was served in November of last year in connection with a felony charge relating to domestic violence.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.