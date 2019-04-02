Trailer for new T.C. Christensen movie debuts Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

T.C. Christensen, the filmmaker behind popular movies like 17 Miracles, Ephraim's Rescue, The Cokeville Miracle and Love, Kennedy is making a new movie that will be released on July 24 2019.

That's Pioneer Day in Utah, and the movie, The Fighting Preacher" is about pioneers, just not the ones you may be thinking of.

The movie is about Willard and Rebecca Bean who serve as missionaries in Palmyra New York in the early 1900's.

"When we think of pioneers, we automatically imagine church members traveling westward across the plains," Christensen says. "Although the Beans went the opposite direction, traveling back east to the roots of the church, their pioneering spirit is no less captivating. They faced hostility and hatred, which still lingered in Palmyra, long after Joseph Smith and his followers were driven from the area."

The trailer for The Fighting Preacher was just released Tuesday, April 2.

