The new technology making lash extensions more comfortable

Nicole Price, owner of Amazing Lash Studio, came in to demonstrate the new Featherweight line of lash extensions and why both new and seasoned lash clients are raving about them!

Nicole explained: "These lashes are the newest technology in lash beauty. Featherweights are flat and tapered into a cylindrical shape with a crescent shaped at top and bottom. Shaping provides a stronger bond and the wider base provides for more fullness without compromising the guest's natural lashes. The `Y` shaped end tip and soft material provides a more authentic, natural look. The feather weight allows for each guest to have a customized look, from a volumized look to more natural. We can work with existing extensions to blend the look and/or phase them out."

Nicole was wearing classic featherweight lashes - which is the most popular.

Lisa's lashes are volume, which provides a fuller look - more dramatic. But she says she forgets she has them on!

Lastly, Kristen, who is also wearing volume lashes, customized hers to be totally glam.

You can try these without a big dent to your wallet or schedule. Amazing Lash Studio has an introductory rate that starts at $79, and a session typically only takes 1-1 ½ hours for a fill. So it works for busy moms and busy professionals.

Amazing Lash Studio has four locations in Utah: American Fork, Sandy, South Jordan, Sugar House. They offer memberships that allow for exclusive deals and discounts on product and services, and includes one monthly fill each month.

Visit amazinglashstudio.com to find the location nearest you and request an appointment