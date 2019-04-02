× Shelter in place protocol lifted at Silver Hills Elem. in WVC

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shelter in place protocol initiated at a West Valley City school Tuesday afternoon has been lifted.

The shelter in place protocol at Silver Hills Elementary was initiated as a precautionary measure because police were serving a warrant nearby.

During a shelter in place incident, the school’s exterior doors are locked, a school administrator or police officer is stationed at the main entrance and classes proceed as normal.