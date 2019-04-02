Save time and money with these 2 easy dog treat recipes

Sweet Potato Dog Chews
Preheat oven to 250 degrees
Slice a sweet potato length- or width-wise depending on the size of dog you have.
Make sure no slice is thinner than 1/4 inch or else they will wither away in the slow heat!
Place segments on parchment paper on a cookie sheet.
Bake for 2 and a half or 3 hours, flipping half-way through
Some may be crispy, others will be chewy!
2-Ingredient Dog Cookies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Mix 2 cups of whole wheat flour with 8 ounces of pureed pumpkin, sweet potato, etc (or use two jars of baby food)
Add a tablespoon of water or 2 to reach a nice consistency
Roll out and cut into shapes
Bake for 20-25 minutes
