Save time and money with these 2 easy dog treat recipes

I spend so much money every month on dog treats, so in an effort to cut back, I learned and tested two recipes I modified from Pinterest.

Sweet Potato Dog Chews

Preheat oven to 250 degrees

Slice a sweet potato length- or width-wise depending on the size of dog you have.

Make sure no slice is thinner than 1/4 inch or else they will wither away in the slow heat!

Place segments on parchment paper on a cookie sheet.

Bake for 2 and a half or 3 hours, flipping half-way through

Some may be crispy, others will be chewy!

 

2-Ingredient Dog Cookies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Mix 2 cups of whole wheat flour with 8 ounces of pureed pumpkin, sweet potato, etc (or use two jars of baby food)

Add a tablespoon of water or 2 to reach a nice consistency

Roll out and cut into shapes

Bake for 20-25 minutes

Find more of my life hack attempts at www.amandabjones.org/news.

