Salt Lake Stallions' parent organization suspends operations, cancels rest of season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Alliance of American Football is suspending operations and will not complete the 2019 season.

“I am extremely disappointed to learn Tom Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations of the Alliance of American Football,” said league co-founder Bill Polian in a statement.

The abrupt decision means the Salt Lake Stallions will not play the final two games of their season, including a home game that was scheduled for Friday, April 12.

Stallion players were summoned to a meeting at a hotel in South Jordan where they learned their services were no longer needed.

A FOX13 reporter approached several players as they exited the hotel and asked, “do you still play for the Stallions?”

The players responded, “not anymore” before they got into a car and drove away.

When asked for a comment, a team spokesperson replied with an e-mail that said, “we are aware of the report out there and will circle back shortly.”

That was the last communication FOX13 received from the team.

According to attendance figures, the Stallions averaged about 9,000 fans per game.

People who regularly attended the games said the crowds often looked much smaller.

Salt Lake was the only cold-weather city in the 8-team league.

The league debuted in early February. The Stallions owned a 3-5 record and were still alive for a playoff spot.

It is unclear if fans who hold tickets for the canceled games will receive a refund.