Win two passes to an advanced screening of the 2019 remake of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” at the Megaplex Gateway in Salt Lake!
-
Utah National Guard lands helicopter on Wells Fargo Center in downtown Salt Lake in preparation for training
-
Watch: Auburn superfan Charles Barkley celebrates historic win in March Madness tournament
-
Enter to win a family vacation to Anaheim
-
Hate crimes bill passes final vote in the Utah State Senate
-
Donovan Mitchell attends unveiling of mural honoring him at The Gateway
-
-
‘Super blood wolf moon’ to be one of the sky’s ‘most dazzling shows’ this January
-
Who will win the big game? Let the doggies decide!
-
Deadly ‘zombie’ deer disease could eventually spread to humans, experts warn
-
Vanessa Hudgens and Kiersey Clemons Talk about Utah, ahead of their Live Production of ‘Rent’ on Fox
-
Shut-Up & Dance! with Odyssey Dance Theatre
-
-
Professional Bullfighters Spill their Secrets to Surviving in the Ring
-
Changes to Valley Fair among plans to renovate, re-imagine downtown West Valley City
-
TV host takes senior, three-legged rescue dog to pet store & buys him everything he touches