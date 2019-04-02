× Man arrested in Weber Co. after argument about steaks

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was booked into the Weber County Jail early Sunday morning after he was accused of threatening another man with a knife in an argument about steaks.

A witness told police that 37-year-old Branding Fielding became involved in an argument with another man about who cut the steaks on the grill.

“During their verbal altercation, Brandon pulled out his knife and held it to [the other man’s] throat telling him to answer his question about the steaks,” a statement of probable cause said.

Police said some other people at the scene were able to separate Fielding from the other man.

“Brandon then went outside to grab a pitchfork and proceeded to break the driver side window of [the other man’s] truck along with the front windshield,” the statement said.

Police had been informed everyone at the scene, including Fielding, had been drinking.

Fielding faces misdemeanor charges of threatening the use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, criminal mischief and intoxication.