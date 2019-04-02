https://www.sltrib.com/news/2019/04/02/lds-church-planning-new/
Link: LDS Church planning a new training center in Salt Lake City for its guards, complete with two firing ranges
-
LDS church releases online tool to optimize scheduling for prospective missionaries
-
LDS Church says it will not oppose bill banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ children
-
LDS church announces major changes to missionary communication policy
-
LDS church president Russell M. Nelson meets with Pope Francis
-
Billboard announcing new LDS temple in Layton turns out to be a hoax
-
-
New Latter-Day Saint Temple in Rome dedicated
-
LDS Church announces changes to websites, social media and more in light of updated name guidelines
-
LDS Church to close Argentina Missionary Training Center in July
-
First ever meeting between a Pope and a President of the LDS Church
-
1 person dead, 4 LDS missionaries injured in car crash in New Caledonia
-
-
LDS Church members make up almost 90 percent of state Legislature
-
LDS church announces new missions abroad, mission boundary realignments
-
LDS volunteers detained in Russia last week to be deported