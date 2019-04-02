How to add pizzazz to your next party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sewing blogger Monica Alters joined us with some ways to add pizzazz to your next party.

Here are her suggestions:

1. Making items ahead of time really adds a special touch to your party. They don`t have to be hard to make.

2. A simple bag can be used as an activity, party favor and something that can be used later by the guests.

3. Party Traditions can be fun and teach kids about giving.

4. Start a birthday box - it`s a great way to save yourself stress with last minute party invites!

Monica sews at SookEeDesigns.com and can be found on FB, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube @sookeedesigns.