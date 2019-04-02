How acupuncture aims to kick cravings and insomnia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever been curious to try acupuncture? We tried it out with Karena Luttmer (DACM, MSOM, L.AC) of Thrive Acupuncture of Utah, who gave us the following information about this ancient healing art.

Traditional Chinese Medicine holds that the body's vital energy (chi or qi) circulates through channels, called meridians, that have branches connected to bodily organs and functions. Its view of the human body is only marginally concerned with anatomical structures, but focuses primarily on the body's functions (such as digestion, breathing, temperature maintenance, etc.)

In general, disease is perceived as a disharmony (or imbalance) in the functions or interactions of yin, yang, qi, xuĕ, zàng-fǔ, meridians etc. and/or of the interaction between the human body and the environment. Therapy is based on which "pattern of disharmony" can be identified. Thus, "pattern differentiation" is the most important step in TCM diagnosis. It is also known to be the most difficult aspect of practicing TCM. In order to determine which pattern is at hand, practitioners will examine things like the color and shape of the tongue, the relative strength of pulse-points, the smell of the breath, the quality of breathing or the sound of the voice.

Treatment is then dictated by the pattern diagnosis. Certain points on meridians are then stimulated through touch or needles to change the disharmony taking place. There are over 2,000 points on the body that can be activated to help with disharmony. However, there are few points that we know help with health issues without having to make a full pattern discrimination.

This is how we know to use the NADA Protocol, which is a system of stimulating points on places like the ear.

NADA Ear Protocol Benefits:

• Reduces cravings for alcohol, drugs and nicotine (Addictions)

• Increases sense of calmness and reduces anxiety, and agitation

• Improves sleep quality and benefits

• Relieves stress and emotional trauma

• Helps to connect with inner quiet and strength

• Improves recovery process

To find out more or to book your own session, visit thriveacupunctureofutah.com.