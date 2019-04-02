× Firestone closes 13 of 14 locations in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Firestone has closed 13 of their 14 locations in Utah as of Tuesday.

Vimala Ingram, Communications Manager for Bridgestone Retail Operations, said they announced the closures effective Tuesday.

The closures are due to a master lease agreement for the 13 locations that is expiring.

Ingram said they are doing their best to take care of employees in the wake of the closures.

She said existing customers will be referred to the lone remaining location at 9030 South Redwood Road in West Jordan.

Ingram said affiliated dealers who work with Bridgestone will also be able to service existing customers going forward.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.