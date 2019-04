Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budha did some heavy-hitting reporting Tuesday morning.

Budah joined Manny Lemons, who owns Devotion Champion Wrestling, at the Gateway to learn some of the tricks of the trade.

The group offers weekly training sessions and puts on monthly shows. Upcoming events include "Payment Due" on April 6, "May the 4th Be With You" on, you guessed it—May 4, and "End Term" on June 15.

See the video above for Budah's adventures in the ring, and click here to learn more about Devotion Champion Wrestling.