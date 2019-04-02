Bingham High’s ‘Lunchroom Grandpa’ surprised with letterman jacket and more

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- The person with the most school spirit at Bingham High School might just be the “grandpa" in the lunchroom.

Bob Ruff is almost 70 years old. After recovering from a stroke, he wanted to do more than stay home.

He took a job as a cashier in the lunchroom at Bingham High School, where he enjoys interacting with students.

He’s known for his cheerful words and large collection of Bingham High T-shirts, which he’s rounded up at thrift stores.

Fox 13 Dream Team partner Woodside Homes felt it was time for Bob to get his own custom letterman jacket, and that was just the beginning of the surprises that were also provided by Smith’s Food and Drug, Mountain America Credit Union, and Lowes.

