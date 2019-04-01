Utah National Guard enlists Donovan Mitchell for April Fools’ Day joke

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell is going from shooting guard to the National Guard, or at least that’s what a tweet on April Fools’ Day briefly claimed.

The Utah National Guard tweeted a “press release” Monday stating the Utah Jazz star was enlisting as part of an effort to be a new person for the new year.

PRESS RELEASE:

"Shooting guard to National Guard." Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell has decided to enlist in the Utah Army National Guard, reaffirming his earlier declaration: "New year, new me." @UtahJazzPR (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mijv4GmqF8 — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) April 1, 2019

“The former Louisville player will be enlisting as a cannon crewmember (MOS 13B) for his love of teamwork and shooting,” another tweet read.

The tweets included more serious hash tags like #AlwaysReady and #CitizenSoldier, along with the more lighthearted #AprilFools to let everyone know the announcement was clearly in jest.