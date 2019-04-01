× Buildings evacuated due to gas leak at Utah State University

LOGAN, Utah — Several buildings were evacuated at Utah State University due to a gas leak.

Utah State University states a gas line in front of the Life Sciences building “was hit” but did not elaborate. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 11:45 a.m.

The university states that police are evacuating the Life Sciences building, University Inn and the Biology and Natural Resource Buildings.

A later tweet stated classes are resuming at the Life Sciences and Biology buildings, but the Biotech Building and University Inn remain evacuated due to lingering natural gas.

The university is asking the public to avoid the area as police and fire units respond.

