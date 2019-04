Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica and Ally Curzon stopped by to show off their treats from The Big O Doughnuts, their family-run gourmet doughnut company founded in May 2015.

They say that they handcraft each doughnut and glaze from the highest quality real foods, locally sourced when possible, and from only 100% plant-based products - even the Maple Bacon doughnut!

​You can visit them in person at 248 W 900 S in Salt Lake City or online at