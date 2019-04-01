Win a family 4-pack of tickets to “Superpower Dogs” at the Clark Planetarium!
-
Enter to win a family vacation to Anaheim
-
No charges for Sacramento officers who fatally shot Stephon Clark
-
Rare winter storm makes for memorable day in St. George
-
Harlem Wizards bust a move while supporting kids below the poverty line
-
Family shares heartbreaking update after one of their missing dogs is found dead
-
-
Snowbird launches new ‘R.I.D.E’ app encouraging carpooling
-
Blind runner, guide dog trio to make history in NYC Half Marathon
-
Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog after falling in love with him online
-
‘Our hearts are broken’: Family says body of second beloved missing dog found
-
Dash is a very dashing dog
-
-
George H.W. Bush’s former service dog Sully has a new job with the U..S Navy
-
Charitable account set up for four-year-old Layton boy who lost his hand to dog bite
-
Two dogs quarantined, dangerous animal investigation underway after dog bites off Utah boy’s hand