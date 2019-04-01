Rich’s Picks: indoor concerts to keep track of

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Rich's Picks, brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City, Rich takes a look at indoor concerts coming to town.

P!nk is coming back to town on her Beautiful Trauma Tour 2019 on April 3.

Gabriel Iglesias in is town on April 12.

Jump ahead to June and it's New Kids On The Block on the 6th.

On July 11th & 12th Hugh Jackman will be on stage.

Ariana Grande will be performing on July 13th.

Followed by Shawn Mendes on July 16.

And in August, Backstreet Boys are scheduled for the 7th.

in September, Elton John will perform on the 4th and Carrie Underwood on the 14th.

On November 21st The Chainsmokers will be in town.

And looking ahead to December 20th, make your plans to see Piano Guys.

All of those shows are at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

If you head over to The Maverik Center, you can see Frankie Valli on April 26 and Jaripeo Baile on April 27th.

In June, Alabama performs on the 15th, and it's Rhett & Link on the 22nd.

On July 17 you can see Brit Floyd.

Marco Antonio will be at The Maverik Center on September 20.

Gloria Trevi takes the stage on October 17.