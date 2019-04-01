× Report: Moab Police Chief Jim Winder plans return to Salt Lake City area

MOAB, Utah — Former Salt Lake County Sheriff and current Moab City Police Chief Jim Winder will return to the Salt Lake City area, he told the Moab Sun News.

“In an interview with the Moab Sun News today, Winder said it is a pleasure working in the Moab community, but said he will be closer to his family in the Salt Lake City area, including his son, who was recently accepted into the Utah Military Academy,” the report said.

Winder announced his decision to step down as Salt Lake County Sheriff in May of 2017.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.