Meatloaf Cupcakes for April Fool’s Day

Want something to trick your kids into eating their meat and potatoes? Try these Meatloaf Cupcakes.

Former restaurant owner and chef Toni Jorgensen joined us with a fun recipe for April Fool's Day dinner.

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped green pepper, optional

3/4 cup crisp rice cereal

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 egg

1/3 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon dried mustard

Additional ketchup, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Coat metal muffin pan with nonstick spray. In medium mixing bowl, combine beef, onion, green pepper if desired, cereal, salt, pepper and egg. Set aside.

In small bowl, stir together ketchup, brown sugar and mustard until smooth. Pour half of ketchup mixture into meat and mix until thoroughly combined. Form meat mixture into six balls and place in muffin cups. Spoon remaining ketchup mix over meatballs. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from pan with spoon and serve.

You can find more from Toni on social media: @tonikj.