McDonald’s reveals ‘McPickle’ burger — on April Fool’s Day

If you can't get enough pickles, we've got good news and bad news for you.

The good news is that McDonald's has announced the brand new "McPickle Burger."

The fast food company shared a first-look at the burger on their Australian Facebook page, and it's exactly what the name suggests.

"It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns," the post reads.

The bad news?

It's all an April Fool's joke. (Though that's probably for the best.)