Utah magician, actor and comedian Patrick Cole stopped by to show us some pranks we can play that mean harmless fun for your family!

Starting magic at the age of seven when I got a magic kit from my uncle, Patrick has now performed magic across the United States and in three foreign countries!

He says he has a book coming out within the next several months, so follow his journey online at patrickcolelive.com.

