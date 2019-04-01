× Cottonwood Mutual Water customers advised to boil water

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — Customers of Cottonwood Mutual Water Company in Mountain Green are advised to boil their water before using it after a breach was discovered at one of its facilities.

“Sometime between February 6, 2019 and April 1, 2019 someone broke and removed the lock securing one of our lower storage tank access lids. We noticed this breech [sic] today (Monday, April 1, 2019) during a routine inspection of our facilities,” a posting on Cottonwood Mutual Water Company’s website said. “This is just an advisory, not an order. A boil order is when there are confirmed results for E.coli in the system. We have not had any positive samples for coliform bacteria. When the tank lock was discovered damaged on April 1, 2019 we immediately took coliform bacteria samples. Results will be available Tuesday April 2, with confirmation results on Wednesday April 3.”

The company advises its customers to boil water for one minute or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

Click here for more information.