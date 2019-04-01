× 19 sickened after exposure to unknown substance at Park City High

PARK CITY, Utah — Investigators with the Park City Fire Department are trying to determine what caused 19 people at Park City High School to suffer a sensation of burning in the lungs and abdominal cramping Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for PCFD said the incident was first reported as a gas leak around 2 p.m., after school had let out for the day. Members of the faculty and some remaining students evacuated the building.

A school resource officer who assessed the situation determined there wasn’t actually a gas leak, and the substance that permeated the air remains unknown, according to the tweets from the Fire Department.

An initial investigation with gas monitors turned up no results to indicate carbon monoxide or explosive substances.

Emergency medical workers transported one of the 19 people affected to a hospital.