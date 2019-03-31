76-year-old man killed in rollover crash on Redwood Road; traffic snarled in both directions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- One man was killed in a rollover crash at 3696 South Redwood Road in West Valley City Sunday.

The West Valley City Police Department tweeted the victim was a 76-year-old man.

His SUV was hit by a passenger car and rolled. The man was partially ejected from the SUV.

The driver of the passenger car suffered minor injuries.

Northbound traffic was closed on Redwood Road from 3500 South to 3800 South.

A Utah Department traffic camera showed a traffic backup in both directions on the major roadway.

