× Falls in Snow Canyon, Red Mountain prompt rescues involving long treks on foot and ATV

ST. GEORGE — Two recent rescues in popular hiking destinations in Washington County may be the precursor to a potentially busy season for search and rescue teams as temperatures begin to rise. The St. George News reports.

At 10:45 a.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Red Mountain trail area off state Route 18 near Dammeron Valley on a reported fall involving a hiker who suffered a facial injury, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said.

Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams were also called in to assist due to the remoteness of the area, which is covered by rugged terrain and lies several miles northwest of St. George.

Rescue teams, Dammeron Valley firefighters and Gold Cross paramedics made their way to the hiker, who had an injury to her nose and was experiencing “controlled bleeding,” Cashin said.

To continue reading this article, click here.