3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utah Film Commission Director, Virginia Pearce, talks about the movie industry in the state

SALT LAKE CITY -- At $320 million in taxable sales, the motion picture industry's contributions to Utah's $82 billion economy may be relatively small, but there is no question it is one of the highest profile industries in the state.

Over the past six or seven decades, Utah has been featured in some of the biggest movies ever made, prompting untold numbers of visitors to come here and experience firsthand some of the most beautiful places on the planet.

It is no small task marketing Utah to filmmakers, and that responsibility falls to the Utah Film Commission.

Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with Commission Director, Virginia Pearce, and asked her three questions.

How intense is the competition to have movies shot in Utah? What would it take to have entire movies shot in Utah? What are the top three movies to have been made in Utah?

You can watch the entire interview with Virginia Pearce below:

