2019 Days of ’47 Royalty announced

Salt Lake City, UT – The members of the 2019 Days of ’47 Royalty were crowned Saturday evening in Salt Lake City.

Anastasia Haner is Queen, Carli Sorenson is First Attendant, and Emilie Clark is Second Attendant.

The Royalty will attend about 70 events over the next year and the queen will receive a higher education scholarship of $3,000 and each attendant will receive $2,500 in scholarship funds.

Queen Anastasia Haner is from Riverdale, and will graduate in May in accredited Midwifery Studies.

First Attendant Carli Sorenson is from Springville, and has a degree from Utah Valley University in Hospitality Management.

Second Attendant Emilie Clark is from West Haven, and is studying Human Resource Management at Utah Valley University.