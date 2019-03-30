Train derailment in Juab County; Special Response Team requested to help mitigate hazardous materials

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A train derailed Saturday in Juab County and a special response team was dispatched to help mitigate the hazardous materials the train was carrying.

The Pleasant Grove City Fire Department tweeted that multiple agencies from Utah County were being dispatched to “a train derailment with hazardous materials” in the area of U.S. Highway 6 and the turn off to the Little Sahara Recreation Area.

The tweet also asked people to avoid the area if possible.

Multiple agencies from Utah County to include a team from #PleasantGrove are on scene in Juab County for a train derailment with hazardous materials. The incident is in the area of the Little Sahara turn off in Juab. Avoid the area if possible. — Pleasant Grove City Fire Department (@PG_FireDept) March 30, 2019

According to a post on the Orem Fire Department Facebook page around 1:30 p.m., five members of its Special Response Team were en route to Juab County to help with a train derailment.

