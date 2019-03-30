Train derailment in Juab County; Special Response Team requested to help mitigate hazardous materials

Posted 3:03 pm, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:17PM, March 30, 2019

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A train derailed Saturday in Juab County and a special response team was dispatched to help mitigate the hazardous materials the train was carrying.

The Pleasant Grove City Fire Department tweeted that multiple agencies from Utah County were being dispatched to “a train derailment with hazardous materials” in the area of U.S. Highway 6 and the turn off to the Little Sahara Recreation Area.

The tweet also asked people to avoid the area if possible.

According to a post on the Orem Fire Department Facebook page around 1:30 p.m., five members of its Special Response Team were en route to Juab County to help with a train derailment.

Fox 13 News has a crew heading that way. As soon as new information becomes available, this story will be updated.

