SR-28 near Levan closed after semi pulling gasoline tanks rolls over

JUAB COUNTY, Utah – A semi-truck that was hauling two gasoline tank trailers rolled over Saturday morning, closing SR-28 between Levan and Gunnison.

Sgt. Lawrence Hopper with the Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was heading southbound on SR-28 around 5:30 a.m. when for reasons currently unknown, ran off the road.

When the driver of the semi tried to get back onto the road the trailer at the very end of the semi rolled, according to UHP.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the accident.

UHP said SR-28 near the Juab/Sevier County line is closed whiles crews clean up the scene.

Troopers estimate cleanup should last until sometime early Saturday afternoon.