× Police: After leaving liquor store, driver suspected of DUI hits pedestrian, drives away

ST. GEORGE — A man walking on the sidewalk was seriously injured after police say a driver suspected of DUI hit him and left the scene near the St. George liquor store Saturday. The St. George News reports.

The driver, 37-year-old Trevor Andreasen Royce, was later arrested after police tracked him down at a hotel. He was charged with felony counts of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries.

Police responded to the initial incident reported as a hit-and-run involving a male pedestrian at 877 E. St. George Boulevard in front of a KFC restaurant at 8:09 p.m.

The man was walking on the sidewalk along St. George Boulevard when he was hit by a black Ford truck as it went over the curb, resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a police narrative written about the incident. Responders from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and transported the man to Dixie Regional Medical Hospital for medical treatment.

To read the entire article, click here.