‘Our hearts are broken’: Family says body of second beloved missing dog found

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio family who has been searching for their beloved missing pups for weeks gave another heartbreaking update Friday.

Morgan De Matteis posted the following message on Facebook:

“Today we recovered Leo’s body from the same nearby pond. Leo was an incredible dog. 🐾We will miss his fun, energetic personality and his puppy kisses. Thankful for all the time we spent with him. 🐾 So loved & so missed. Furever in our hearts. For three straight weeks my family has endured the heartache of missing Bear and Leo. We have prayed for answers and closure, and today we found that. Our hearts are broken by this horrible outcome. However, we are so grateful for the amount of love and support that we have received by everyone. It has meant so much to my family.”

Earlier this week, the family said Bear’s body was found in the pond.