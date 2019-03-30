Driver killed in crash while fleeing from police in Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah – Police are investigating a fatal car crash near 23rd Street and Wall Avenue in Ogden.

A press release from Ogden Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop at 7 p.m. and the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee while the officer was talking to him.

The officer was dragged by the vehicle and sustained minor injuries; the driver then collided with a traffic pole at a high speed and died.

No one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Wall Avenue is closed in both directions and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.