Deena on the Scene: festival of colors, classic car auction, and ‘tats for cats’

Posted 2:01 pm, March 30, 2019, by

Fox 13's Amy Nay and Brek Bolton joined entertainment expert Deena Marie Manzanares to talk about events happening this weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.