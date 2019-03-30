Billboard announcing new LDS temple in Layton turns out to be a hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- A sign on a street corner in Layton purports to mark the site of a new temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But a church spokesperson says the sign is a hoax.

Fox 13 viewer Theresa Craynor sent this photo of the sign which details the construction of the new temple at 2200 West Hill Field Road.

The church confirmed the sign is a fake.

There are three sites in Layton large enough for the construction, but the church has not announced a location yet.