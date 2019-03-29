× Utah receives federal approval to expand Medicaid coverage to up to 90,000 more adults

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health announced Friday they’ve received federal approval to expand Medicaid to thousands of Utahns.

The department stated in a tweet that the approval will allow coverage for an additional 70,000 to 90,000 Utah adults.

Applications can be submitted starting Monday, April 1, at this link.

The announcement of federal approval comes after Utah voters supported a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid. The Utah Legislature overrode that initiative with legislation of their own in the most recent session, but questions remained unanswered about whether or not the federal funding mentioned in that legislation would come through.

“Under the newly approved plan, Utah residents who earn up to 100% of the federal poverty level, about $12,492 for an individual or $25,752 for a family of four, will be eligible to receive full Medicaid benefits,” a press release states. “The federal government will cover approximately 70% of the cost of the new program; the State of Utah will cover the remaining 30%.”

