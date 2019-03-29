Person of interest in custody after fire at Latter-day Saint chapel in Orem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah -- Police in Orem have one person of interest in custody after a fire broke out in the chapel of a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The fire began in a chapel near 1200 North and 1000 West just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Officers arrived on scene and were able to put out the fire using extinguishers in the building.

Orem Police said they began searching other nearby church buildings. Those officers located a person outside of another church, which had sustained damage of some kind to the exterior. Police have taken that person into custody for questioning.

Orem Police said the first chapel sustained "significant" smoke and fire damage.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.