How Lena got a second chance at life

Our Pet of the Week is Lena, a female poodle, about three years old.

Lena was living in a high-kill shelter in California. She had a bad ear infection and was scheduled to be euthanized because of it.

Hearts4Paws rescued her, and got her treatment for the ear infection.

She's now ready for her forever home.

She's good with other dogs and kids. She's house-trained and very playful.

She's hypo-allergenic and non-shedding, but does require grooming every couple of months.

Lena does have some food allergies so she needs to be on a grain-free food. She also may require allergy shots every couple of months.

She's spayed and current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

You can find her at hearts4paws.org.