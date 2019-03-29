Game Day Wings recipe

Unified Fire Authority's Matthew McDonald joined us in the kitchen with a recipe for March Madness parties.
Game Day Wings
Dry Rub-
1 Tablespoon garlic powder
1 Tablespoon onion powder
1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon cornstarch
Salt and pepper to taste
Use a sifter to evenly distribute dry rub on 24 wings, both sides, then sprinkle salt and pepper over the wings.
Place wings in oven preheated to 425, for 35-45 minutes (until crispy)
Wing Sauce
3 Tablespoons Butter
1 shallot finely chopped
1/4 cup good apple juice ( bourbon or red wine can be used depending on preference`s)
3 Tablespoons honey
1/3 cup Franks hot sauce
Melt Butter in pan over a low heat, add finely chopped shallot and let it cook for 10min until shallot is translucent.
Slowly add next three ingredients in order listed, allowing 1-2 minutes between each one. Whisk vigorously throughout.
Simmer on low for 15 minutes, whisking often, until the sauce has reduced by 25%.
Toss wings and serve with Blue Cheese or Ranch dipping sauce
You can learn more about Unified Fire Authority at: unifiedfire.org.