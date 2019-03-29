Game Day Wings recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unified Fire Authority's Matthew McDonald joined us in the kitchen with a recipe for March Madness parties.

Game Day Wings

Dry Rub-

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 Tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Salt and pepper to taste

Use a sifter to evenly distribute dry rub on 24 wings, both sides, then sprinkle salt and pepper over the wings.

Place wings in oven preheated to 425, for 35-45 minutes (until crispy)

Wing Sauce

3 Tablespoons Butter

1 shallot finely chopped

1/4 cup good apple juice ( bourbon or red wine can be used depending on preference`s)

3 Tablespoons honey

1/3 cup Franks hot sauce

Melt Butter in pan over a low heat, add finely chopped shallot and let it cook for 10min until shallot is translucent.

Slowly add next three ingredients in order listed, allowing 1-2 minutes between each one. Whisk vigorously throughout.

Simmer on low for 15 minutes, whisking often, until the sauce has reduced by 25%.

Toss wings and serve with Blue Cheese or Ranch dipping sauce

You can learn more about Unified Fire Authority at: unifiedfire.org.